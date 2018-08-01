Any time a basketball recruit trims his list, it amplifies the speculation about where he could end up. Oscar Tshiebwe’s announcement on Tuesday was no exception, as his list included Kentucky among other schools.

Tshiebe has 247 Sports composite ranking of No. 56 overall for the 2019 class, but he had an outstanding July recruiting period where he really stood out against top recruit James Wiseman.

Many believe that West Virginia is currently the favorite for the Pennsylvania native, but that all 8 teams on the list still have a shot to land him. However, there is one team on his list that has yet to extend a scholarship offer: The Kentucky Wildcats.

Corey Evans of Rivals.com believes that if they do extend an offer to Tshiebwe, that the Cats could be in a very good position to get a commitment.

“If I were a betting man, I would place the house on Tshiebwe ending up at West Virginia or Kentucky,“ Evans wrote. “The main caveat here is that UK has yet to offer. If they do, I would be surprised if he doesn’t commit to the Wildcats.”

While Wiseman and Vernon Carey are still the prizes of the class, Tshiebwe showed during the last month that he is capable of contending with the best.

At 6’9”, 230 lbs., Tshiebwe is built like Julius Randle or Bam Adebayo and his game has recently drawn comparisons to Randle.

John Calipari has visited Tshiebwe, back in December, and most of his offers from these programs have come this summer. So Kentucky certainly isn’t behind in the recruiting process, and it seems and offer from Calipari would go a long way.

Check out his summer highlight reel below. Would you like to see Oscar Tshiebwe receive an offer from Kentucky?

