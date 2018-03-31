4-star DB Moses Douglass commits to Kentucky Wildcats

The Kentucky Wildcats have scored a big commitment in the Class of 2019.

On Saturday, four-star defensive back Moses Douglass committed to the Wildcats:

It came just hours after UK held a spring football scrimmage, and the spring game is set to take place in just under two weeks.

Douglass is regarded as one of the top safeties in the 2019 class, not to mention another big-time recruit from the Buckeye State. 247 ranks him 244th overall, 18th among safeties and the eighth-best Ohio recruit.

The 6-2, 186-pound Douglass holds offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, West Virginia Mountaineers, Michigan State Spartans and Wisconsin Badgers among many others. That kind of offer list speaks to how big of a get this was for Mark Stoops and his staff.

UK already has a commitment from four-star safety Keontra Smith in 2019, though the Florida product is strongly considering an offer from the home state Miami-Florida Hurricanes.

Douglass’ father is Maurice Douglass, a former UK defensive back who played 11 seasons in the NFL from 1986-1996. That connection made it hard for the younger Douglass to pass on playing for the same school his father played at.

Douglass joins Smith and three-star linebacker KD McDaniel as UK’s three-man class in 2019 as of now.

Here is a look at the newest Wildcat in action:

