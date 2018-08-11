Duke and Coach K have been getting criticized by former players and parents of players a lot in the past couple of years, it seems.

From the debacle with Derryck Thornton being forced to transfer before the 2016 season, to Semi Ojeleye’s mother being brought to tears by Coach K for allegedly yelling at her, and then the situation with Wendell Carter Jr. over the summer.

Add Trevon Duval to the list of former Duke players to throw shade at their alma mater. Duval sent out a tweet last night stating that he was not returning to Duke regardless, although he gave no explanation as to why:

Wasn’t going back regardless — Trevon Duval (@DatGuy_Trey) August 9, 2018

He then seemed to throw shade at Duke fans who lashed back at Duval for his comments about the program:

True colors always show , wow — Trevon Duval (@DatGuy_Trey) August 10, 2018

I’m just saying, but you don’t see this kind of thing ever happening at Kentucky under John Calipari’s watch. Coach K and his program have had a lot of special seasons, but it seems they come at a cost with how poorly he rubs some of his players and their families the wrong way.