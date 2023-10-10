Billy Richmond’s father speaks out against Memphis NIL

A day after Mark Stoops’ NIL comments made rounds around the BBN, the father of a 2024 recruit of the Kentucky Wildcats also has some statements about donating to NIL funds.

Luckily this time, it was against a school other than UK.

Billy Richmond III is a four-star recruit of Camden High and is the son of former Memphis player Billy Richmond, who played for John Calipari during his time with the Tigers.

The elder Richmond just spoke out about his thoughts on a Memphis Tigers Facebook fan page on the NIL process in Memphis.

“The truth hurts sometimes,” Richmond said. “I’ve given money to the school, did NIL deal with Calvin Austin who played for the tigers football team current Steeler in the NFL. So it’s hard hearing/seeing the b***ing about things the common fan has zero clue about but chirping. Have you guys donated towards NIL to better position with these top recruits? Have you donated anything outside your opinions? I will wait!”

He followed it up with this in a reply:

“We need NIL money to compete with SEC schools. I’m not speaking for my son but from an alum who donates plenty to the University outside of my opinion.”

Richmond also mentioned how he loved his time in Memphis and is “Memphis until he dies,” but these are some interesting comments.

They likely mean nothing in regards to where his son will play his college basketball, but it is obvious that Kentucky and the rest of the SEC will only continue to get stronger as the NIL era continues.