Ellen Calipari says goodbye to the BBN

It is finally official: John Calipari will not be the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats next season.

No matter your feelings on the subject at the moment, one thing rings true: He is a Hall-of-Fame coach, and a big reason for this is his success with Kentucky.

Calipari released his heartfelt goodbye to Twitter earlier this afternoon. But it may be Ellen’s video that really will bring out the waterworks for many.

Ellen took to Instagram Tuesday afternoon to say goodbye to the BBN as she and her “roommate” will be closing the book on their time in Lexington after 15 years.

Including the awesome videos or posts about Cal or the brownies for the players, her reach goes far beyond the UK program.

She helped find the Calipari Foundation and has also become a key part of the annual UK Women’s Clinic.

It will look different this next year, but overall, the Calipari legacy will be a good one during their 15-year stint in Lexington.

You can listen to all Ellen had to say here:

