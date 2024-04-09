 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Calipari says goodbye

Filed under:

John Welch is leaving Kentucky, but not with John Calipari

This is surprising.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
LA Clippers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

John Calipari is leaving Kentucky, and John Welch is leaving too.

However, Welch won’t be joining Calipari with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Instead, Welch is becoming the associate head coach at Fresno State under head coach Vance Walberg, per Jon Rothstein.

Welch was hired by UK in May of 2023 to take one of five on-court positions. He was in charge of game planning and workouts. He’s also the father of former Wildcats walk-on and graduate assistant Riley Welch.

The elder Welch started coaching in the NBA back in 2002 and was in the league until 2020, spending time with multiple teams, including the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings, and the Los Angeles Clippers. He spent a good chunk of his time out West, so perhaps that’s why he’s returning there to coach at Fresno State.

It became apparent that Welch was making a positive impact on Kentucky, as the team’s offense reached new heights this past season and averaged the most points per game in America for much of the year. Kentucky was bound to lose him with Calipari leaving, but it’s good to know Welch won’t be helping the Razorbacks beat the Cats next season.

Best of luck to Welch!

In This Stream

Kentucky Coach Search 2024: Everything to know

View all 24 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...