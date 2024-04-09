John Welch is leaving Kentucky, but not with John Calipari

John Calipari is leaving Kentucky, and John Welch is leaving too.

However, Welch won’t be joining Calipari with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Instead, Welch is becoming the associate head coach at Fresno State under head coach Vance Walberg, per Jon Rothstein.

Sources: Fresno State's Vance Walberg will hire John Welch as Associate Head Coach.



Welch was on staff at Kentucky last season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 10, 2024

Welch was hired by UK in May of 2023 to take one of five on-court positions. He was in charge of game planning and workouts. He’s also the father of former Wildcats walk-on and graduate assistant Riley Welch.

The elder Welch started coaching in the NBA back in 2002 and was in the league until 2020, spending time with multiple teams, including the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings, and the Los Angeles Clippers. He spent a good chunk of his time out West, so perhaps that’s why he’s returning there to coach at Fresno State.

It became apparent that Welch was making a positive impact on Kentucky, as the team’s offense reached new heights this past season and averaged the most points per game in America for much of the year. Kentucky was bound to lose him with Calipari leaving, but it’s good to know Welch won’t be helping the Razorbacks beat the Cats next season.

Best of luck to Welch!