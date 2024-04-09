Rob Dillingham enters NBA Draft

Rob Dillingham is ready for the NBA.

On Tuesday, Dillingham declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. The Kentucky Wildcats star announced the news on ESPN with NBA Today.

Widely projected as a top-10 selection, this almost certainly ends his college career.

A 4-star recruit in the class of 2023, Dillingham didn’t arrive at Kentucky with much fanfare, especially after he struggled to even see the court during the Wildcats’ GLOBL Jam tour.

However, Dillingham committed himself to bulking up in the weight room, and by the time the regular season began, he looked like a different player. In 32 games (one start), Dillingham averaged 15.2 points on 47.5% shooting (44.4% from deep), 3.9 assists, 29 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game. He had a career-best 35-point outing on 14/20 shooting (70%) in Kentucky’s home loss to Tennessee.

Once Dillingham got going, he quickly climbed up NBA Mock Draft projections, some having him projected in the top five by season’s end. That’s why it became a matter of when, not if he’d leave for the NBA after one year in Lexington.

Best of luck to Dilly in the pros!

Follow our Twitter and Facebook pages for more UK news and views.