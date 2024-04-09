Twitter reacts to John Calipari saying goodbye to Kentucky and joining Arkansas

It’s been a ride, but every ride comes to an end.

After 410 wins, four Final Fours, and the 2012 NCAA National Championship, John Calipari is leaving Kentucky Basketball to become the next head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

While Calipari to Arkansas has yet to be officially announced, it’s happening, as evidenced by this graphic at Bud Walton Arena via Trey Schaap.

As you can imagine, there have been a lot of beautiful reactions to the end of the Coach Cal era at Kentucky. It may not have ended on the highest of notes, but the era was still a special one for the best program in men’s college basketball, and it’s one the entire Big Blue Nation should be thankful for.

Here’s a roundup of some of the best reactions to Coach Cal leaving Kentucky via Twitter.

A look back at the Calipari era at Kentucky pic.twitter.com/2ROE9xkymo — Lee K. Howard ☀️ (@HowardWKYT) April 8, 2024

This is my favorite photo of John Calipari when he stared at me (& other photographers) during 2015 NCAA Tourney. Picture is also published in my latest 408-page UK paperback, Forever Crazy About the Cats. Thanks for the memories, Coach Cal. @UKCoachCalipari @KentuckyMBB #BBN pic.twitter.com/r3TGh2bWYr — Jamie H. Vaught (@KySportsStyle) April 9, 2024

My favorite picture I took of Cal: pic.twitter.com/S5M8CHYPLz — Keith Taylor (@keithtaylor21) April 9, 2024

Reed Sheppard bids farewell to John Calipari on IG. pic.twitter.com/DyaU597NrK — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) April 9, 2024

I wasn’t believing it till I saw something official..



I’ll never forget him inviting the entire team over for dinner after we won another SEC Championship, just to do it.



He and Ms. Ellen were always so kind to me personally and they will definetly be missed https://t.co/HhXkgKXyUL — Leah Edmond (@leahedmond13) April 9, 2024

It’s Summer of 2018. I’m on the road with Cal, Stoops, Josh, Benny, PJ, and Brad for the “Big Blue Caravan”. First time ever meeting Cal. We debated what the best Italian restaurant in Pittsburgh was and the importance of being a good teammate. Stand up guy, thank you Coach. https://t.co/v1gufU4rdL — Kash Daniel (@KashDaniel15) April 9, 2024

He's not UK's coach anymore, so I can say this without fear of reprisal. He seems sad here. It's weird to see one tenure go from being hell on earth for everyone else to hell on earth for him. https://t.co/lOydWGtvZo — Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) April 9, 2024

Everyone thought John Calipari would come to Kentucky in 2009 and bring on scandals and put us on probation and he NEVER DID!



All his opposing coaching friends got punished and sanctioned and he never did. Not once.



Gotta give him credit for that.



Thanks! — JD Shelburne (@JDSHELBURNE) April 9, 2024

Doron Lamb clarifies his post from Monday suggesting that UK would never win a title again.



“All love BBN.” pic.twitter.com/GEoaYVvxF4 — Cats Coverage (@Cats_Coverage) April 9, 2024

I pray that this fanbase remembers the first chapter of the John Calipari era over the second chapter. It was so special and this breakup will always suck, but most are in agreement it was the right decision.



John Calipari, thank you endlessly for the ride. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) April 9, 2024

Nothing but love for BBN but Cal changed my life and forever grateful for that. Thanks COACH!!! Thank you BBN!!! #BigBlueNation pic.twitter.com/bB9TupwauK — Kyle Wiltjer (@kwiltj) April 9, 2024

Thankful for you coach https://t.co/bF73SlEhlo — Dominique Hawkins (@Dhawk_25) April 9, 2024

Recent tournament success has been difficult, but John Calipari is like no other in creating NBA stars.



Currently, 10 out of the top 50 NBA leading scorers played at Kentucky.



Truly remarkable how many pros Cal created and his impact had at UK goes far beyond tourney success. https://t.co/kStRbeqh0e pic.twitter.com/6eP4FBiVTM — Jake Mozarsky (@jmozarsky) April 9, 2024

BBN — Hamidou Diallo (@hamidoudiallo) April 9, 2024

That’s odd. Dick’s reporting doesn’t seem to align with the text message I received as Coach Cal’s lawyer from KY Athletics at 1:22 pm ET, which said:



“We are hearing cal made us a counter offer??? That was never received by us.” — Tom Mars (@TomMarsLaw) April 9, 2024

It’s easy to pile on Cal for the recent results and some of the swaggy side gone awry — and I’ve hammered those points plenty.



But there are also countless stories out there like this one. People are complicated. We are never just one thing.



This side of Cal is special. https://t.co/293obGTcKF — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 9, 2024

Coaching searches are funny. Everyone ways, “Call X, and make him say no.” So then X is called, and says “no,” and we all report, “Well, they’re on to their second choice.” Or we say, “Why are so many people saying no?” But we all agreed — you needed to call the guy to MAKE him… — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) April 9, 2024

A few thoughts on the @KentuckyMBB and @UKCoachCalipari news:



1. He was the right coach at the right time for Kentucky.



2. He brought star power to a historic blue blood.



3. He was a trailblazer in one-and-done and social media for college coaches.



4. He was the first to… — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) April 9, 2024

John Calipari’s former players respond to him leaving Kentucky.



John Wall, Brandon Knight, Karl Towns, Demarcus Cousins…



Calipari changed a lot of lives and families during his time in Lexington. pic.twitter.com/lueyRSK3Ld — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) April 9, 2024

Mitch Barnhart, you are now on the clock. pic.twitter.com/ZQILMk1TvS — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) April 9, 2024

@MrsTylerKSR drove by Cal’s on the way to the dentist this morning. pic.twitter.com/8ViYxpsQku — johnnynewt (@johnnynewt1) April 9, 2024

