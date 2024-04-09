Mitch Barnhart releases statement on John Calipari and the search for a replacement

The Kentucky Wildcats are officially in the market for a new men’s basketball coach.

Following John Calipari’s goodbye, Kentucky can now fully pursue coaching candidates, making this an important time in the Bluegrass for athletics director Mitch Barnhart.

Following Calipari’s message, Barnhart quickly released his own statement on Twitter, thanking the head coach and confirming that the search for his replacement had begun.

“We’re appreciative of John Calipari leading our program for the last 15 years, adding to the legacy of championship success at Kentucky. We’re grateful to John for his many contributions to the University, and our state, both on and off the court,” Barnhart wrote.

“We are working diligently to hire a proven, highly dedicated coach who embraces the importance of this program to our fans and the state of Kentucky.”

Kentucky Basketball has had just seven coaches since 1930, spanning nearly an entire century, and five of them have won a national championship. Barnhart will now look to find the next one, but that will be far from easy.

Some of the most popular names who’ve been mentioned thus far have been UConn’s Dan Hurley, Alabama’s Nate Oats, and former Villanova head coach Jay Wright. All three have publicly denied interest in Kentucky, but the only interest Kentucky could show to this point has been through back channels.

Now that Calipari is leaving, Barnhart can begin contacting candidates himself. Don’t expect this process to drag on for too long.