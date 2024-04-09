John Calipari reportedly gave UK a chance to keep him, and they balked

Oh boy.

Remember when there was scuttlebutt that John Calipari may not be leaving for Arkansas after all?

Well, apparently, there was some truth to it, at least in the sense that Calipari reportedly gave Kentucky a chance to keep him.

According to Dick Gabriel, amid Arkansas’ pursuit of the head coach, Calipari went to Mitch Barnhart/UK and said some version of ‘Here’s what it’s going to take to keep me,’ and UK said, ‘I don’t think so.’

So, based on his report, there was a very real chance that John Calipari was going to remain the head coach of Kentucky Basketball after seemingly agreeing to a deal with the Arkansas Razorbacks. But for now, that danger seems to have passed.

What makes this all even wilder is something very similar happened when it appeared Mark Stoop was leaving for Texas A&M, only to have it fall through after there were national reports that the deal was done.

That was a good thing for Kentucky Football.

John Calipari backing out and staying with Kentucky Basketball? That would be a disaster, so good on UK for apparently saying ‘Adios, amigo.’

Also, if it was Mitch Barnhart who rejected Calipari’s attempt to come back for more money, good on him. That would earn him a lot of respect at a time when he’s been railed on for where the men’s basketball program is at.

Be sure to watch Dick Gabriel’s full report here at KET.