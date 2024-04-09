Kentucky targeting Scott Drew and have reportedly offered him the job

It would appear the Kentucky Wildcats are zeroing in on Scott Drew to be the school’s next men’s basketball head coach.

Per a report from Adam Zagoria, Kentucky is targeting the Baylor Bears head coach to replace John Calipari, who is leaving for Arkansas.

Zagoria adds that the two sides are believed to already be in talks about the job. Mitch Barnhart can now legally do that since Calipari has left the school.

Kentucky is targeting Baylor coach Scott Drew to replace John Calipari, with one source telling NJ Advance Media the two sides are in talks.

Kentucky Today sports editor Keith Taylor previously said Drew was Kentucky’s target and pointed out this key connection. So this isn’t just ‘Mitch really likes Scott and that’s it.’

Alvin Brooks III is an associate HC under Scott Drew at Baylor. Alvin's father was director of operations at UK from 2007-09 and is currently HC at Lamar — Keith Taylor (@keithtaylor21) April 9, 2024

Oh, and Keith just said Kentucky offered Drew the job.

Scott Drew has been offered the job at UK. — Keith Taylor (@keithtaylor21) April 9, 2024

While I do believe Barnhart has likely talked to Drew already — he’s reportedly atop Barnhart’s list — I don’t think it’s necessarily a done deal. Kentucky is believed to be interested in UConn’s Dan Hurley, and I would assume Kentucky makes him say no before hiring anyone else.

Of course, these things move so fast that Hurley may have already told Kentucky no directly after publicly saying “No way” following the Huskies’ national title win over Purdue, leaving Barnhart to zero in on Drew. Hurley should be the No. 1 target, but he was always going to be a longshot.

Because of NIL and the transfer portal, gone are the days of high-profile coaching searches at blue-blood schools taking weeks to complete. It’s much more likely the new Kentucky Basketball coach will be in place by this weekend.

The 53-year-old Drew has been the head coach of the Baylor Bears since 2003. After taking over a program in the midst of a major scandal, it wasn’t until the 2009-10 season that Drew rose to national prominence, leading the Bears to a 28-8 finish before losing to eventual national champion Duke in the Elite Eight.

Two years later, Drew led Baylor to a 30-8 record while losing to Anthony Davis-led Kentucky in the Elite Eight.

From there, Drew and the Bears would advance to the NCAA Tournament in five of the next six seasons. They were well on their way to doing it again in the 2019-20 season, finishing 26-4 before COVID-19 nixed the NCAA Tournament.

The following year was when Drew finally broke through to his first Final Four, and he made the most of it, as the Bears went on to beat previously unbeaten Gonzaga for the NCAA Championship.

For his career, Drew has a 466–255 coaching record.

This would be a good hire for Kentucky, who has reportedly had interest in Hurley and the Chicago Bulls’ Billy Donovan, but it looks like they aren’t seriously interested in coming to Kentucky.

Other names who’ve been mentioned in this search include Auburn’s Bruce Peal, Xavier’s Sean Miller, Marquette’s Shaka Smart, and Alabama’s Nate Oats, who already said he’s staying in Tuscaloosa.