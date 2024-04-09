John Calipari says goodbye to Kentucky and confirms he has stepped down

John Calipari has officially left Kentucky Basketball.

On Sunday, out of the blue, news broke that John Calipari was leaving for the Arkansas Razorbacks, ending a 15-season run that saw the program reach four Final Fours and win the 2012 NCAA Championship.

Then, on Tuesday, we finally got word from Calipari himself, who posted a message on Twitter saying he and his wife, Ellen, have decided it’s time to step away from the program.

“The last few weeks, we’ve come to realize this program probably needs to hear another voice, that the university as a whole has to have another voice giving guidance about this program they hear, and the fans need to hear another voice,” Calipari said.

“We’ve loved it here, but we think it’s time to step away and step away completely from the program.”

Calipari confirmed he was talking with other programs but did not say a deal was made.

With that ends a special era of Kentucky Basketball that saw the program notch 410 wins, six SEC regular-season championships, six SEC Tournament titles, four Final Fours, the 2012 championship, and a countless amount of lives of changes from 2009-24, especially the players who helped realize their NBA dreams.

Thanks for the memories, Coach.

