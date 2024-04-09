Dan Hurley says there’s “No way” he’s going to Kentucky

Dan Hurley was always a longshot for the Kentucky Wildcats, but it was still a shot Mitch Barnhart needed to take.

That said, it’s probably time to move on.

After UConn beat Purdue in the national title game, Hurley was asked about the Kentucky opening, which began to trickle out Sunday and was ‘the’ headline on Monday.

As you can imagine, Hurley wasn’t happy about John Calipari's move to Arkansas, which took the focus away from the biggest game of the season.

Danny didn't sound thrilled the Cal news broke Sunday



“We just can’t do things to take away from what is such a great game. And dropping news like that the day before, or the day of, it’s...” he added without finishing. “Somebody told me about it because my phone doesn’t work.” https://t.co/In6JjPjQZo — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 9, 2024

Hurley later addressed Kentucky directly, suggesting he didn’t want to uproot his family and make a move like this.

“Oh my God, Kentucky or anywhere that’s going to take her further from New Jersey,” Hurley said. “I mean, we just went to Rhode Island, which I had to drag her to, and then to Connecticut. I got her closer. And now further? I can’t afford a divorce right now, too. I just started making money.”

When pressed further on the Kentucky opening, Hurley completely shot it down.

“No way,” Hurley told The Athletic.

Of course, coaches have to say these kinds of things, especially after winning it all, but it’s still very hard to see Kentucky doing anything other than helping Hurley get a pay raise at UConn.