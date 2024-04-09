Tuesday Headlines: Kentucky Basketball Coach Search

College basketball’s 2023-24 season came to an end last night when the UConn Huskies cut down the nets for the second consecutive year. While that’s a major story and an astronomical accomplishment by head coach Dan Hurley and his team, it’s being somewhat overshadowed by the new head coaching vacancy with the Kentucky Wildcats.

John Calipari is reportedly bound for Arkansas, leaving athletics director Mitch Barnhart in prime position to fill the opening, considering there’s not a buyout that has to take place with Calipari.

The last day and a half have been crammed full of speculation, and we’ve (likely) come to a conclusion on whether at least a couple of head coaching candidates are taking the job or not.

Alabama’s Nate Oats was thought to be a top contender for the job, but he won’t be leaving the Crimson Tide, putting that rumor to rest Monday night.

We also learned that former Villanova coach Jay Wright will not take the position.

So while that still leaves a handful of candidates, there are a few that experts are zeroing in on across the country. ESPN’s Pete Thamel mentioned Billy Donovan (Chicago Bulls), Scott Drew (Baylor Bears), and even two-time reigning champion Dan Hurley (UConn) as names to watch for.

Hurley had an interesting reaction when asked about Kentucky following UConn’s title game win over Purdue.

The conflict with Donovan is that his Bulls are locked into the play-in game a week from now, limiting Kentucky’s access to speak with him about becoming their next basketball coach.

Drew would be a very good hire. He’s a very good coach and has a relationship with Barnhart. However, it’s obvious that landing Hurley would be the slam-dunk hire. He’s the hottest coach in the sport, and Kentucky is the gold standard in programs.

This process will take some time, but probably not longer than 7-10 days. Kentucky needs to work fast in an effort to keep some of its recruits, current players, and land athletes in the transfer portal. All of that will have to be done with a head coach firmly decided on.





