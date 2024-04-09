Would you rather have Scott Drew or Billy Donovan?

The Kentucky Basketball program is set to begin searching for a head coach for the first time in 15 seasons.

After another rough ending to a season, John Calipari is set to take the head coaching position at the University of Arkansas.

Jay Wright and Nate Oats have suggested they are not interested in the position at Kentucky, so the next wave of names is now up for discussion.

The top guy is still Dan Hurley. Until he tells BBN “no” and officially turns down the opportunity, Mitch Barnhart should pursue Hurley.

People have mixed emotions about Bruce Pearl, but since joining Auburn, he has been one of the top SEC coaches, so he should be a candidate.

But for this discussion, let’s pretend it is down to Baylor’s Scott Drew and the Chicago Bulls’ Billy Donovan. After all, if Hurley says no, you could argue that the next tier of possible coaches is Drew and Donovan.

Drew has been at Baylor since 2003. He has turned Baylor into a respected program at the national level and even won a National Championship in 2021. Drew has also led the Bears to nine NCAA Tournament appearances in the last 10 years. The program has five Sweet 16 berths and three trips to the Elite Eight.

Despite some painful first-weekend exits, Drew has greatly overachieved at Baylor. Could he do even better with Kentucky’s resources?

As intriguing as the name is, Donovan has not been in the college basketball world since 2015. After one of the greatest runs for a head coach at Florida, Donovan left for the Oklahoma City Thunder, then later for the Chicago Bulls. His resume speaks for itself, and the Kentucky job is one of the most attractive jobs in the basketball world.

So, if it came down to it, who would you want to be Kentucky’s next head coach? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!