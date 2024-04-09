DeMarcus Cousins endorses Rajon Rondo to be next Kentucky head coach

The last 48 hours around the Kentucky Wildcats have been a wild one. To end it all, though, it appears that John Calipari is ultimately heading to Fayetteville to take over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

There has been plenty of speculation about who the next coach will be, but one former Calipari player gave us a funny option to take over in Lexington.

During the Bully Ball podcast, DeMarcus Cousins made his choice, as he said Rajon Rondo should be named the next head coach.

Just a few weeks back, Rondo and Cousins joined a podcast talking about Calipari and whether he should be retained in Lexington.

It is no secret that Rondo is one of the best basketball minds of his time, as his play on the court features his incredible basketball IQ, but this would obviously never happen. It’s fun to dream, though.

Hopefully, with Rondo now in town, the next coach will utilize his as well.