Nate Oats and Jay Wright pass on Kentucky

Now that we’ve avoided disaster, back to who replaces John Calipari.

It’s no secret that many around Kentucky would like to see Nate Oats as the next head coach. After guiding the Alabama Crimson Tide to their first-ever Final Four berth, Oats is about as hot of a candidate as there is outside of Dan Hurley.

However, there’s been some uncertainty about whether Kentucky is interested in Oats, a big reason being his reported $18 million buyout to pry him from Alabama. And that’s before he signs a contract likely paying him north of $8 million annually.

So, to no surprise, Nate Oats to Kentucky isn’t happening, and he confirmed as much Monday on Twitter.

The 49-year-old Oats has been a rising star in the college ranks since taking over at Buffalo in 2015. In his four seasons with the Bulls, he won the MAC Tournament three times and claimed a pair of NCAA Tournament wins, most notably over 4-seed Arizona in 2018.

At Alabama, he’s led the Tide to a 117–54 through five seasons and is coming off a Final Four berth. That came after a 31-6 season the prior year that ended with a Sweet 16 loss to San Diego State.

Oats isn’t the only one saying no to Kentucky.

Prior to Monday’s NCAA National Championship, CBS commentator Jay Wright gave a definitive “no” when asked about potentially coming out of retirement for Kentucky.

Wright was always a longshot, even more so than Oats. While he’s a Hall of Fame coach, it’s been pretty evident that the 62-year-old Wright is happy in retirement and not ready to jump back into a college landscape that he was already growing tired of before NIL became a massive ordeal.

Jay Wright with some strong words about the Kentucky HC Vacancy



Finished with a strong “No” to whether he’d be interested in the job pic.twitter.com/bZzgUZ1f9t — Big Blue Nation #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) April 9, 2024

So there’s two off the board.