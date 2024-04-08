Update on John Calipari

Update: Pete Thamel just reported on SportsCenter that Arkansas hiring John Calipari will be announced Tuesday.

So for now, crisis averted.

Now I need a drink(s).

Remember when Mark Stoops was leaving for Texas A&M until he wasn’t?

John Calipari may be saying ‘hold my beer.’

According to KSR’s Matt Jones, there’s “chatter” that Calipari may be trying to find a way to stay with the Kentucky Wildcats.

However, if Calipari wanted to back out of his supposed agreement with Arkansas, it may not be so simple.

According to Calipari’s contract (via Jack Pilgrim), Calipari was in violation of his contract by speaking with Arkansas and not letting Barnhart know about it. In theory, that means Kentucky could fire him and not owe him any money.

If Calipari were to back out of his Arkansas move and return to Kentucky, I think we know how that scenario should end...

Contract language is pretty clear.



No turning back now. pic.twitter.com/BIkPspcPHC — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) April 8, 2024

For what it’s worth, there’s also this from Dan Wolken and Brandon Marcello.

Source: Discussions between Arkansas and John Calipari are nearing completion and a contract should be finalized and signed Tuesday, a source familiar with the discussions tells @247Sports. pic.twitter.com/x28T5q80AM — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) April 8, 2024

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, there’s nothing strange going on with the Calipari-Arkansas deal. “100% on track” and just finishing up details. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) April 8, 2024

I think it’s safe to say it’s time for Kentucky and Calipari to move on. Anything other than that would be a disaster for both sides, but I guess Calipari is fine with that as long as he’s getting paid.

If he really is making a move to stay at Kentucky, then boy is this gonna get ugly.