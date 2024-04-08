Billy Donovan/Kentucky Part III?

Part I was a disaster.

Part II fizzled out.

Are we about to see the Billy Donovan/Kentucky trilogy come to life?

For the uninformed, when Tubby Smith departed in 2007, Kentucky went all-out to poach Donovan from Florida following his back-to-back championships with the Gators.

Unfortunately, once he spurned their offer, the Wildcats had a catastrophic pivot to Billy Gillispie that even Ross Geller laughed at.

When Gillispie was fired after two seasons, Kentucky pushed for Donovan once more, and some thought they had him, only for the Wildcats to be left at the altar again.

Third time’s a charm, right?

It remains to be seen how interested Kentucky would now be interested in the 58-year-old former UK assistant under Rick Pitino (1989–94). However, Forbes reporter Evan Sidery says Donovan is a serious candidate for the Wildcats.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is a serious name to monitor for the Kentucky head coaching vacancy.



Donovan started his coaching career with Kentucky as an assistant from 1989-1994.



With Chicago approaching another roster reset, Donovan could be tempted to jump back to college… pic.twitter.com/cmhcmIsvaH — Evan Sidery (@esidery) April 8, 2024

Trilly Donovan also reported on Sunday that Donovan was interested in the Kentucky opening.

I think I can say this is probably what the reaction looked like for most of the Big Blue Nation.

Dan Hurley should be the goal, but assuming he says now, who does Kentucky move to?

Many assume Scott Drew, but Donovan could be the better candidate. He won back-to-back national titles and went to two other Final Fours with the Gators. The prior coaching connection to Kentucky also helps.

However, Donovan left college in 2015 for the NBA in hopes of focusing more on player development and coaching with little to no recruiting needed. Would he be willing to jump back into the college game, where NIL has made recruiting infinitely more important?

For what it’s worth, ESPN insider Pete Thamel believes the best option may actually be Donovan.

“Billy Donovan is the home-run hire. Billy Donovan is the aspirational hire,” Thamel said on The Paul Finebaum Show. “He was an assistant there under Rick Pitino. There’s ties there for Billy Donovan.”

What do you think about Billy Donovan ‘maybe’ being a candidate for the Kentucky Basketball opening? Sound off in the comments section!

Who'll replace Coach Cal in Lexington? @PeteThamel breaks down the early names in the search, including an NBA coach with Big Blue ties... pic.twitter.com/ZJoRJJniZ4 — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) April 8, 2024

