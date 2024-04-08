John Calipari declines to comment on Arkansas news while walking his dog

Late Sunday night, breaking news surrounding “current” Kentucky Basketball head coach John Calipari sent the college basketball world into a frenzy.

Coach Cal has reportedly accepted the Arkansas head coaching position and will be the next Razorbacks head coach.

It is clear the relationship between Calipari and Kentucky has fallen apart after the past four seasons and numerous first round exits in the NCAA Tournament.

However, Cal and athletic director Mitch Barnhart recently did an interview with Keith Farmer and BBN Tonight sharing that he would be returning to Lexington to get things back on track... Or so we thought.

Fast-forward to Sunday, and it seems Cal has wanted out for months and has been waiting for a chance to do so.

Monday afternoon, WKYT’s Lee Howard shared a video of Calipari walking his dog along Richmond Road and asked the head coach if he had any comments on the matter...

I recommend taking a few moments to watch the encounter as Cal declines to make any comments on the situation for Kentucky fans:

John Calipari walking his dog along Richmond Rd this afternoon. Declines to give a comment to Kentucky fans.



"No, I don't, I'm walking my dog right now."@WKYT pic.twitter.com/J8yIndZmox — Lee K. Howard ☀️ (@HowardWKYT) April 8, 2024

This entire situation has turned the college basketball world upside down on National Championship Day of all days.

We will see how all of this continues to unfold over the next few days.