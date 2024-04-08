Joey Hart entering transfer portal

Another Kentucky Basketball player is leaving town.

According to KSR’s Jack Pilgrim, freshman guard Joey Hart is entering the transfer portal.

A 3-star guard ranked 197th overall in the 2023 class, according to 247 Sports, Hart was once committed to UCF but backed out of that before winding up at Kentucky. He’s not typically the caliber of player that John Calipari typically goes after, being that the Indiana native was viewed as a long-term developmental piece.

Even so, it was nice to see Calipari actually land a rare player who would stay in Lexington for several seasons, although that obviously won’t happen now.

The 6-foot-5 guard logged 10 minutes and scored three points this season. He hadn’t played since the February 6th blowout win over Vanderbilt in Nashville and attempted just two field goals on the season.

Hart joins Aaron Bradshaw and Karter Knox as players to transfer/decommit following Cal’s departure for Arkansas.

Best of luck to Hart as he looks for a new home.