Karter Knox decommits from Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have suffered their first recruiting loss as a result of John Calipari leaving for Arkansas.

According to Joey Knight of Tampa Bay Times, Knox’s father has confirmed his son is reopening his recruitment. It’s not clear yet if Knox will follow Calipari to Arkansas.

A 6-foot-6 and 211-pound small forward out of Tampa (FL), Knox now plays for the Overtime Elite program in Atlanta after previously playing for Tampa Catholic. The McDonald’s All-American is the No. 14 player in the class and is the No. 3 small forward, according to Rivals.

When he committed to Kentucky on March 9th, Knox chose the Cats over Louisville, South Florida, and the NBA G-League Ignite. The G-League Ignite is no more, and Kenny Payne is no longer at Louisville, so it’s anyone’s guess as to where the younger brother of Kevin Knox ends up next. His older brother, Kobe, just completed his redshirt sophomore season for South Florida, so they’ll be one to watch closely.

Best of luck to Knox as he looks for a new college home. We hardly knew ya.

