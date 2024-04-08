Coach Cal wanted Brad Calipari to join UK staff and plans to bring him to Arkansas

What an absolute roller coaster it has been for Kentucky Basketball fans, and the ride does not seem to be ending anytime soon.

The Wildcats woke up Monday morning with head coach John Calipari heading to Arkansas to become the Razorbacks’ next head coach.

Calipari is leaving Kentucky after 15 seasons in Lexington and a national championship victory back in 2012.

As Calipari gears up for Arkansas, he will start by constructing a coaching staff.

Just after the breaking news of Cal’s departure, 247 Sports’ Trey Biddy reported that he plans to bring his son, Brad Calipari, with him to Arkansas to be a part of his staff.

Expecting John Calipari's son Brad Calipari to join the staff at Arkansas when this all gets finalized. Was director of on-court player development at Vandy. #wps — Trey Biddy (@TreyBiddy) April 8, 2024

The 27-year-old Calipari most recently worked with Jerry Stackhouse at Vanderbilt as the team's on-court player development director. The Commodores went 9-23, and Stackhouse was fired, leaving the younger Calipari out of work.

Apparently, if John had stayed, he was pushing to hire Brad to the Kentucky staff next season, according to Aaron Torres.

That right there is the problem with Calipari. He wants too many of his ‘guys’ to be on staff instead of hiring the best staff possible, which is only part of why the program has fallen to the levels we’ve seen recently.

Thankfully, that appears to be over.

It is clear now that Cal wanted to bring Brad back onto his staff, whether it was in Lexington or not. As of now, it looks like Brad will be one of the first additions with the Razorbacks.