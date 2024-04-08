Jayden Quaintance not joining John Calipari at Arkansas?

Now that John Calipari is leaving, we should expect most of his 2024 class not to be at Kentucky this fall...right?

Well, maybe not.

The Wildcats currently have a six-man class in 2024, highlighted by consensus top-10 recruit Jayden Quaintance. The 5-star center is not only a game-changing prospect for next season, but his age will require him to spend two seasons in college.

Can you imagine getting a DeMarcus Cousins/Bay Adebayo type of recruit and keeping him for multiple seasons? One could argue that there’s no one player that a team could add this offseason that’s more important than Quaintance.

That’s why, in the end, I’d still expect him to land elsewhere, especially once I assume Calipari and Arkansas make a major NIL offer for him.

That said, KSR’s Jack Pilgrim is reporting that, for now, Quaintance is not expected to join Calipari at Arkansas. Pilgrim adds that Quaintance is open to sticking with the Wildcats.

Sources tell KSR that 5-star signee Jayden Quaintance, the program’s top-ranked addition for 2024, would like to hear out Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart regarding the school’s coaching hire before making a decision on his future. There is a chance he decides to reopen his recruitment, but the Wildcats will get the first shot at keeping the consensus top-ten prospect who must stay in college two seasons due to draft age restrictions.

Again, we’ve got a ways to go before Kentucky could actually get Quaintance locked up, but it’s good to hear he’s not already set on leaving for Arkansas or another program. Missouri was the other big player in this recruitment, but the disastrous season they just had certainly helped Kentucky’s chances.

Regardless of who Kentucky hires, one of their top priorities needs to be keeping Jayden Quaintance, which now sounds like a small possibility after many assumed he was as good as gone once Cal left.

