Scott Drew likely at the top of Mitch Barnhart’s list, per report

The Kentucky Wildcats need a new head coach now that John Calipari is leaving Arkansas.

Who will his replacement be?

One of the most popular names thus far has been Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew.

In recent years, it’s become apparent that Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart is a big fan of what Drew has built at Baylor after taking over a program that was an absolute disaster. It’s fair to wonder if he could take things to another level at a blue blood like Kentucky, but is he a legitimate candidate?

Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader believes Drew is at the top of Barnhart’s list. Here is his reasoning.

The talk around UK for the past couple of years has centered on Drew as Mitch Barnhart’s preferred choice in the event of Calipari’s departure. Obviously, that moment has arrived, and the Baylor head coach is still expected to be the name at the top of Barnhart’s list. The reasons are obvious. Drew would be a high-floor, high-ceiling head coach of the Wildcats after doing an unbelievable job in Waco over the past two decades. He took over a program reeling from a horrendous off-the-court scandal and one that hadn’t won an NCAA Tournament game in more than 50 years. Now, Baylor is a perennial national contender, and Drew has also shown an ability to successfully compete for five-star recruits. He and Barnhart already have a friendly relationship, and their personalities would seemingly mesh well.

The Athletic also agrees that Drew is atop Barnhart’s list of candidates.

Multiple people familiar with Barnhart’s thinking have said Drew would be his top choice whenever the job opened.

Trilly Donovan also reported on his Discord page that Drew will be the first person Barnhart calls.

And for what it’s worth, several SEC coaches reportedly fear Drew at Kentucky quite a bit.

I asked 4 SEC head coaches to anonymously rank the following 6 Kentucky candidates:



“Who do you fear the most?”



Here are the results:



1. Scott Drew

2. Bruce Pearl

3. Nate Oats

4. Billy Donovan

5. Sean Miller

6. Chris Beard — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 8, 2024

In 21 seasons at Baylor, the 53-year-old Drew has compiled a 446–244 record (64.6%). That was highlighted by a three-season stretch between 2019-22 in which he went 81-13 and won the 2021 NCAA Championship.

However, that was his only career Final Four appearance, as his teams have endured some painful first-weekend exits. He’s won three NCAA Tournament games since winning it all, which is still more than John Calipari has over the span.

Plus, the combination of Drew and the resources Kentucky Basketball has could bring this program back to national prominence.

It wouldn’t be the sexiest hire, but it’d still be a good one if it happens.

What are your thoughts on Scott Drew being a candidate for Kentucky? Let us know in the comments section!