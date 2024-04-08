The moment it all ended for John Calipari and Kentucky Basketball

The John Calipari era has come to an end.

For much of this season, the hope was Kentucky Basketball would be playing in tonight’s national championship. Especially with how often Calipari claimed this team was “built for March.”

Not so.

After getting a gift of a path to the Final Four, as evidenced by 11-seed NC State winning the region, Calipari failed to lead Kentucky to even one postseason win this year, falling to 14-seeded Oakland in the Round of 64.

That turned out to be the final game of the John Calipari era at Kentucky, as Sam Gillenwater captured below.

Part of me knew 18 days ago that this could’ve been John Calipari’s last time walking off a court at Kentucky.



Still, after the past two weeks and how it has turned out now, I’m floored.



A lot to thank him for, plenty to move on from, and hopefully much to now look forward to. pic.twitter.com/JMVl3iQcdt — Sam Gillenwater (@samdg_33) April 8, 2024

It’s so surreal now to watch this moment. One moment it looks like Kentucky is primed for a deep run. The next, Calipari is no longer the coach after 15 seasons.

Many ‘wanted’ this to be the end of the Cal era, but deep down, most of us did not believe it would actually happen. It’s sad that it did end this way, but maybe it will be better for both sides in the long run that it did happen.

Hopefully, Kentucky fans will all be able to look fondly back at the Coach Cal era and be happy with all he accomplished. It’s not been great recently, but he still brought Kentucky Basketball back to the top after it had fallen to depths no one thought was possible.