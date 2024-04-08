Kentucky Coach Search 2024: Everything to know

Keep track of Kentucky’s coaching search following John Calipari’s departure for Arkansas.

For the first time since 2009, the Kentucky Wildcats are in the market for a new men’s basketball head coach.

Following John Calipari’s shocking departure for Arkansas, Kentucky is now searching for its 23rd head coach in program history and just the eighth in nearly 100 years.

While Kentucky has struggled recently, Calipari still won a national championship and made four Final Fours.

Big shoes to fill.

As you can imagine, this is going to be an opening that draws interest from the highest levels of basketball, including the NBA.

Among the early candidates mentioned include Alabama’s Nate Oats, UConn’s Danny Hurley, the Chicago Bulls’ Billy Donovan, and Baylor’s Scott Drew.

Could a dark horse like BYU’s Mark Pope or Xavier’s Sean Miller emerge? What about a dream scenario of the Boston Celtics’ Brad Stevens?

For now, expect the hire to come from the college ranks. And with the season ending, a hire could be made rather quickly by athletics director Mitch Barnhart, who has a world of pressure on his shoulders to nail this hire.

Make sure to use this stream to keep track of everything related to the Kentucky Basketball coach search!