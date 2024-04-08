 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Cal finalizing deal with Arkansas

Bleav in Kentucky talks John Calipari to Arkansas

Kentucky head coach John Calipari is no more.

By Jason Marcum
John Calipari Dylan Ballard - A Sea of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats are in the market for a new head coach, as John Calipari is reportedly leaving for Arkansas.

This came about in quite a hurry, but Calipari is departing Lexington for Fayetteville, and everyone is in shock.

Yes, there was a push for Calipari to be let go after the season-ending loss to Oakland, but it never felt like he was in real danger of not being here this fall.

With such a big event, the Bleav in Kentucky crew of Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon dropped a special episode to discuss:

  • The John Calipari era comes to a close.
  • Why it was time.
  • Who could replace him?
  • Will Kentucky lose its entire 2024 recruiting class?
  • And more!

Catch the full episode below. Subscribe to the show on the Bleav Podcast Network, YouTube, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and Spotify.

