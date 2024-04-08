Bleav in Kentucky talks John Calipari to Arkansas

The Kentucky Wildcats are in the market for a new head coach, as John Calipari is reportedly leaving for Arkansas.
This came about in quite a hurry, but Calipari is departing Lexington for Fayetteville, and everyone is in shock.
Yes, there was a push for Calipari to be let go after the season-ending loss to Oakland, but it never felt like he was in real danger of not being here this fall.
With such a big event, the Bleav in Kentucky crew of Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon dropped a special episode to discuss:
- The John Calipari era comes to a close.
- Why it was time.
- Who could replace him?
- Will Kentucky lose its entire 2024 recruiting class?
- And more!
