Bleav in Kentucky talks John Calipari to Arkansas

The Kentucky Wildcats are in the market for a new head coach, as John Calipari is reportedly leaving for Arkansas.

This came about in quite a hurry, but Calipari is departing Lexington for Fayetteville, and everyone is in shock.

Yes, there was a push for Calipari to be let go after the season-ending loss to Oakland, but it never felt like he was in real danger of not being here this fall.

With such a big event, the Bleav in Kentucky crew of Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon dropped a special episode to discuss:

The John Calipari era comes to a close.

Why it was time.

Who could replace him?

Will Kentucky lose its entire 2024 recruiting class?

And more!

