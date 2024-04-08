Here’s who media members think Kentucky should target as the next coach

John Calipari is leaving for Arkansas, which means the Kentucky Wildcats are in the market for a new head coach.

Now, here’s a look at names being mentioned in the national media.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello listed the following names as potential candidates for the opening.

The Athletic listed Donovan, Oats, Pitino, Pope, Miller, Pearl, Houston’s Kelvin Sampson, and Marquette’s Shaka Smart as candidates, then offered this on “And the hire Is...”

Donovan is the pie-in-the-sky option here, and if you’re making calls of that caliber, you have to at least contact Drew (and maybe even Dan Hurley, although the odds of him leaving Connecticut are basically zero). But Baylor just redid Drew’s contract — not to mention the program’s sparkling new arena, Foster Pavilion, which opened in January. In the case those fall through? Oats, who surpassed Calipari in the SEC hierarchy the last few seasons, would certainly pick up the phone, and would be as close to an ideal hire as Cats fans could hope for at this point in the coaching carousel.

And here’s what other media members think about who Kentucky should pursue.

Kentucky names to watch:



Nate Oats (18 million buyout)

Scott Drew (4.5 million)

Bruce Pearl (7 million)



Billy Donovan (NBA) — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 8, 2024

A few early names Kentucky could target:



Dan Hurley (doubt he takes it )

Sean Miller

Brad Underwood

Mick Cronin

Kelvin Sampson

Rick Pitino https://t.co/VLl6wYFzxb — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 8, 2024

Only one guy for Kentucky. Billy Donovan. — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) April 8, 2024

it’s gotta be oats — J. Kyle Mann (@jkylemann) April 8, 2024

Trilly Donovan allegedly posted this about Billy Donovan.

KSR’s Jack Pilgrim thinks Dan Hurley could listen to Kentucky’s offer.

BREAKING: @JackPilgrimKSR says he has heard that Dan Hurley would be interested in the Kentucky Job if he received that call pic.twitter.com/6NRRxkwCfc — Blue Chips (@UKBlueChips) April 8, 2024

For what it’s worth, Kyle Tucker had this on Hurley.

I’ve been around UConn a lot the last two weeks and the instant reaction of anyone in Hurley’s orbit has been “no way he’s leaving.” https://t.co/2ab6wGaU8h — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 8, 2024

