 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Cal finalizing deal with Arkansas

Filed under:

John Calipari has been trying to leave Kentucky for a while now; reportedly had interest in Ohio State

Well then.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
John Calipari Dylan Ballard - A Sea Of Blue

For the last several years, it felt like the end was nearing for John Calipari.

Somewhere around the 9-16 COVID season, Saint Peter’s, and Oakland, fans and media became ready to see Coach Cal coaching elsewhere.

Now, he’s coaching elsewhere, and it’s reportedly for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Apparently, Calipari has been looking to leave the Kentucky Wildcats for a while now.

Per CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, Calipari was interested in the Ohio State opening and was looking to leave UK back in February at the earliest.

Between Calipari’s interest in past NBA openings and the interest in college openings like UCLA in 2019, I think it’s reasonable to think Calipari has been interested in departing for some time.

Regardless, the end has finally come, and it appears both sides are happy it finally did.

Now, the search begins for Cal’s replacement. Finding a coach capable of winning it all and going to multiple Final Fours will be no easy task for Mitch Barnhart.

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...