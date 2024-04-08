For the last several years, it felt like the end was nearing for John Calipari.

Somewhere around the 9-16 COVID season, Saint Peter’s, and Oakland, fans and media became ready to see Coach Cal coaching elsewhere.

Now, he’s coaching elsewhere, and it’s reportedly for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Apparently, Calipari has been looking to leave the Kentucky Wildcats for a while now.

Per CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, Calipari was interested in the Ohio State opening and was looking to leave UK back in February at the earliest.

Between Calipari’s interest in past NBA openings and the interest in college openings like UCLA in 2019, I think it’s reasonable to think Calipari has been interested in departing for some time.

John Calipari leaving Kentucky has been on the table going back to February, sources tells CBS Sports.



He privately expressed significant/serious interest in the Ohio State job but the timing wasn’t right, per source. Arkansas coming available was a dream shot out of Lexington. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 8, 2024

Regardless, the end has finally come, and it appears both sides are happy it finally did.

Now, the search begins for Cal’s replacement. Finding a coach capable of winning it all and going to multiple Final Fours will be no easy task for Mitch Barnhart.