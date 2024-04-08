Twitter reactions to the end of the John Calipari era

I can’t believe we’re here, but we’re here.

When the Kentucky Wildcats’ season came to an abrupt end, it felt like the majority of the Big Blue Nation was ready for John Calipari to leave town. In a perfect world, he would either opt to retire and head off into the sunset, or he would leave for another job.

Option A didn’t pan out, and Option B didn’t seem feasible...

Not so fast my friends.

With Arkansas in need of a head coach, the Razorbacks were seemingly spurned by lesser names like Chris Beard, Jerome Tang, and Chris Jans, so there’s no way they can reel in a coach like John Calipari, right?

Well, thanks in part to a connection with one of the Hogs’ biggest donors, Calipari is now leaving the Wildcats to become the next Arkansas men’s basketball coach, per media reports.

I’m still in shock that this is actually happening. As painful as these last few seasons have been, it’s still easy for me to remember how much worse the years before Calipari arrived were.

Alas, all good things must come to an end, and John Calipari’s time as the Kentucky men’s basketball head coach is coming to an end.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the shocking news.

Thank you Coach Cal for making me fall in love with Kentucky Basketball



I hate seeing it end this way, it really really hurts pic.twitter.com/lmlWmvSS8J — Matt Sak BBN (@MattSakR2NG) April 8, 2024

John Calipari’s introductory press conference at Arkansas pic.twitter.com/APm7cPllvp — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) April 8, 2024

Currently watching the Calipari Barnhart interview frame by frame like the Zapruder film.

The Illuminati put the WWE belt in the background as a clue this would all happen during Wrestlemania. pic.twitter.com/TVHZTiePkU — Chet Lemond (@ChetLemond) April 8, 2024

John Calipari accepted a job at a school that was interviewing Chris Jans and Arkansas-Little Rock’s head coach earlier this week. — Daniel Hager (@DanielHagerKSR) April 8, 2024

If John Calipari is leaving Kentucky, my top options are:



- Dan Hurley

- Jay Wright

- Billy Donovan

- Nate Oats

- Scott Drew — Chris Beasmore (@CBeasmoreSports) April 8, 2024

#Kentucky fans appear to be distraught over the John Calipari to #Arkansas rumors. pic.twitter.com/6KObnxl185 — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) April 8, 2024

If this happens, it is a good outcome for everyone. UK needed a fresh start, is off the hook on the $33-$34 million buyout. Calipari needed a reset, gets away from a fan base he had mostly lost. Arkansas gets Calipari with something to prove. — Mark Story (@markcstory) April 8, 2024

Kentucky losing their coach to Arkansas because Arkansas lost their coach to USC because USC lost their coach to SMU is an absurd chain of events — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) April 8, 2024

A few early names Kentucky could target:



Dan Hurley (doubt he takes it )

Sean Miller

Brad Underwood

Mick Cronin

Kelvin Sampson

Rick Pitino https://t.co/VLl6wYFzxb — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 8, 2024

BTW, Rick Pitino was in Lexington yesterday. .. — Keith Taylor (@keithtaylor21) April 8, 2024

John Calipari: “Hey just letting y’all know I’m talking to Arkansas”



Kentucky: pic.twitter.com/x9D3u9zSg1 — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) April 8, 2024

John Calipari on the Arkansas razorbacks pic.twitter.com/l2O9ISk8f5 — Satisfied UNC fan (@heelscentral) April 8, 2024

That *Arkansas* is doing this feels a little strange...this is not a program awash in massive corporate money and it doesnt have a TON of mega rich fans. But if you have the right two dozen or so REALLY rich fans...none of that matters lol — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) April 8, 2024

This Cal/Kentucky news is going to eclipse whatever else is going on tomorrow. — Owen (@75toRupp) April 8, 2024

And this all started because Andy Enfield went to SMU? — Lee K. Howard ☀️ (@HowardWKYT) April 8, 2024

I think this is right. But Kentucky got Calipari with something to prove the last three seasons. https://t.co/Mm68j438dQ — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 8, 2024

