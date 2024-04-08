 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Twitter reactions to the end of the John Calipari era

Boy was it a ride.

By Jason Marcum
Daniel Hager on Twitter

I can’t believe we’re here, but we’re here.

When the Kentucky Wildcats’ season came to an abrupt end, it felt like the majority of the Big Blue Nation was ready for John Calipari to leave town. In a perfect world, he would either opt to retire and head off into the sunset, or he would leave for another job.

Option A didn’t pan out, and Option B didn’t seem feasible...

Not so fast my friends.

With Arkansas in need of a head coach, the Razorbacks were seemingly spurned by lesser names like Chris Beard, Jerome Tang, and Chris Jans, so there’s no way they can reel in a coach like John Calipari, right?

Well, thanks in part to a connection with one of the Hogs’ biggest donors, Calipari is now leaving the Wildcats to become the next Arkansas men’s basketball coach, per media reports.

I’m still in shock that this is actually happening. As painful as these last few seasons have been, it’s still easy for me to remember how much worse the years before Calipari arrived were.

Alas, all good things must come to an end, and John Calipari’s time as the Kentucky men’s basketball head coach is coming to an end.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the shocking news.

