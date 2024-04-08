An initial look at potential replacements for John Calipari

Sunday night has been bonkers, for the lack of a better word. What has the conclusion been? It seems that John Calipari is headed to Fayetteville to take over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

In what will be a move that completes the heel turn, it also puts the Kentucky Wildcats in a very unique situation; the first basketball coaching search in 15 years.

Now, we all have in our mind who we think the next coach will be, but let’s take a quick look at the order in which these calls need to happen.

First calls

Billy Donovan, Jay Wright, and Danny Hurley

This list features some highly unlikely options and one that could be intriguing.

Which of the three would be the one potential taker? I think it’s a toss-up between Wright and Hurley. It will take some serious money, but now, without the Calipari buyout, these names might become more feasible.

Would Hurley actually leave UConn after potentially going back to back? It seems highly unlikely, but Kentucky should absolutely pick up the phone and make him say no.

Wright is still a free agent, but he seems pretty content with his retirement from coaching. Still, he’s a guy you call and at least gauge potential interest in the Kentucky opening.

Donovan still has at least two more weeks of coaching the Chicago Bulls, and would Kentucky risk getting burned by him again? That first pursuit of him in 2007 ended with Billy Gillespie becoming Kentucky’s head coach. In coaching searches, you often have to act fast to make the best hire.

Second Calls

Scott Drew and Nate Oats

For now, this is likely the duo from which the next coach will come. Which of the two will it be? That’s the best guess.

Oats would be the splashy hire, while Drew is a safe play. It’s no secret Mitch Barnhart is a big fan of what Drew has built after taking over a Baylor program in the gutter. He should probably be considered the slight early favorite for the job.

One wouldn’t think Oats is a realistic candidate because of his ridiculously large buyout...

If John Calipari leaves Kentucky, one name that would be ideal for UK is Alabama’s Nate Oats.



Except for one issue.



Oats has an $18 million buyout. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 8, 2024

Third Calls

Tommy Lloyd, TJ Otzelberger, and Brad Underwood

If we get to these names, the BBN likely won’t be happy, but it could be some solid hires, especially with Otzelberger. Would he leave Iowa State? It could be a sneaky hire after seeing what the 46-year-old did with the Cyclones this past season.

Underwood has consistently produced at Illinois, but he has just one career Elite Eight and has never been to the Final Four at age 60.

Lloyd has done great things at Arizona in his first three seasons as a head coach, winning 88 games, but he’s had some tough NCAA Tournament shortcomings. He’d still be a nice get.

Let the madness begin.

Who do you want to see Kentucky land as its next head coach? Sound off in the comments section!