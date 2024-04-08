Dan Hurley should be top priority with John Calipari leaving for Arkansas

Out of nowhere, Arkansas has emerged as a landing spot for current Kentucky Basketball head coach John Calipari.

Multiple sources have confirmed that the Razorbacks and Calipari have engaged in negotiations that will make him the next head coach at Arkansas.

According to Matt Norlander, Calipari is very close with the Tyson family, the biggest donor at Arkansas, and the family is prepared to make a major push to bring Cal to the program.

The Tyson family (biggest Arkansas donor) is prepared to make a major commitment to bring Cal to Arkansas, sources said.



Calipari is very close with the Tyson family and has been for years.



The story is gaining volume because major boosters are optimistic this can happen. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 8, 2024

As Calipari leaves for Arkansas, there is only one name that Kentucky should pursue as soon as a possible replacement: Dan Hurley.

Hurley is currently the head coach for Connecticut, a team that is currently gearing up to attempt to win back-to-back national championships.

Anyone can say, “No way he leaves UConn for this job,” but Kentucky absolutely should reach out and force Hurley to give the program a firm “NO” on the job.

If Hurley was to say no to the Kentucky job, then the hiring process could go from there.

Hurley is priority number one now. Get him to Lexington, if possible.

And if not, you can say at least you tried. Hurley is definitely a longshot, but it’s still a shot you take.