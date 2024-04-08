Monday Headlines: John Calipari to Arkansas/NCAA National Championship Edition

Well, last night was something.

After 15 seasons, John Calipari is no longer the head coach of Kentucky Basketball.

No, he didn’t get fired. Instead, he’s leaving to become the head coach at Arkansas.

It was quite the ride, but it felt like it was time for a change for both parties. They’ll now get that, as Calipari will look to lead the Razorbacks back to prominence for the first time since the 90s, while Kentucky is hoping to find the right coach to get Kentucky back in the hunt for national titles.

Thanks for the memories, coach.

Oh, and did we mention there’s a national title game tonight?

The last game of college basketball for the 2023-24 season will be played tonight, featuring the UConn Huskies and Purdue Boilermakers fighting for the National Championship. Both teams have been two of the more dominant squads for the majority of the season, so it’s no surprise one of them will cut down the nets later tonight.

UConn is made up of one of the country’s most diverse teams, with great players at nearly every position and a dynamic mix of both youth and transfer veterans. They have five total players that average double-figures, with any of the five being able to go for 20+ on any night.

Purdue is top-heavy with back-to-back National Player of the Year Zach Edey. However, they do have a trio of guards who have terrific chemistry with Edey in their inside-out offense.

The matchup of the night will likely come down to UConn’s Donovan Clingan vs. Edey. The two big men have been dominant throughout the tournament. Both will need to bring their best efforts if they hope to have a piece of the net later on tonight.

UConn enters the game as six-and-a-half point favorites over Purdue, with ESPN’s Basketball Power Index giving the Huskies a 54.3% chance to win. Entering the tournament, UConn was a betting favorite to win the tournament, with Purdue coming in not far behind.

Tonight’s championship game will tip off at 9:20 PM ET with television coverage on TBS.

Tweet(s) of the Day

Couples therapy when one of them is cheating: pic.twitter.com/6Gf3yXQUUg — Chet Lemond (@ChetLemond) April 8, 2024

lol.

This team is HOT.

Headlines

How did it happen? Kentucky's Calipari is the new Arkansas coach - ESPN

John Calipari is headed across the SEC. As his 15-season career in Lexington ends, what does the move mean for both schools?

Kentucky insider lists candidates to replace John Calipari - On3

Could Nate Oats actually leave Alabama for Kentucky?

John Calipari hired by Arkansas? Reactions to Kentucky news

Here's how college basketball social media is reacting to Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari reportedly set to be hired by Arkansas.

The Impact of John Calipari’s Move to the Arkansas Razorbacks - SI

Eric Musselman recently left Arkansas for the USC Trojans, which created an opportunity for the Razorbacks to target a new premier name.

Kenny Brooks Has The System Players Want To Be Part Of - Vaught’s Views

Big Blue Nation is going to love him.

South Carolina claims NCAA championship over Clark, Iowa - ESPN

Undefeated season.

Kentucky gymnastics falls in NCAA Regional Final - KSR

Tough end to a good season.

Tiger Woods in line to play in 26th Masters; eyeing cut record - ESPN

Masters Week has arrived.

Georgia Amoore calls Kenny Brooks her ‘second dad’ - KSR

Love this.

Caitlin Clark reflects on incredible college career - CBS Sports

Will her success continue in the WNBA?

Kentucky Baseball finishes off sweep of Alabama - KSR

They’re rolling.

Breaking down who has the edge in UConn vs. Purdue - CBS Sports

Has to be the Huskies.