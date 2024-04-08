Aaron Bradshaw to transfer portal

Aaron Bradshaw’s time with the Kentucky Wildcats is coming to an end.

According to 247 Sports’ Travis Branham, Bradshaw is entering the transfer portal.

This comes on the heels of John Calipari leaving for Arkansas.

BREAKING: Kentucky freshman Aaron Bradshaw will enter the transfer portal, sources tell @247SportsPortal.



Former five-star recruit and McDonald’s All American. https://t.co/5yeeOJmsqM pic.twitter.com/3Q4XxR8umW — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 8, 2024

A true freshman from New Jersey, Bradshaw came to Kentucky with a world of fanfare as a consensus top-10 recruit ranked as high as second overall by Rivals for the 2023 class. He chose Kentucky over offers from UCLA, LSU, Louisville, Miami, and Texas A&M, among others.

However, a foot injury at the McDonald’s All-American Game led to Bradshaw undergoing offseason surgery and missing the first month of the season. He made his debut on December 12th in the home defeat to UNC Wilmington.

For the season, Bradshaw appeared in 26 games (10 starts), averaging 4.9 points (57.6% shooting from the field and 28.6% from 3-point land), 3.3 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game. He reached double figures in five of his first nine games before eventually falling down the rotation. He had just two double-digit scoring efforts in his final 17 games, including five scoreless games.

Bradshaw occasionally flashed offensive potential but never could consistently defend or rebound well, which is why he logged fewer than 10 minutes in eight of his final nine games. It felt like he was going to be leaving one way or another once the offseason hit, so this news comes as little surprise.

Best of luck to AB in finding his new school!

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for more Kentucky Wildcats news.