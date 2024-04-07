John Calipari finalizing a deal to leave Kentucky for Arkansas, per report

On what was shaping up to be a nice peaceful Sunday — outside of an amazing NCAA Women’s National Championship — John Calipari decided to change that up.

Late into the evening, several Arkansas media members began reporting that Calipari was in talks with the Razorbacks to become the school’s next head coach. Some even went as far as to say they expected a deal to get done.

No way...right (insert Anakin/Padme meme)?

Well...according to Enes Kanter’s biggest fan, Pete Thamel, Calipari is finalizing a deal to leave the Kentucky Wildcats for Arkansas.

This actually appears to be happening.

And Shams confirmed it.

Sources: John Calipari is finalizing a five-year deal to become the next coach at Arkansas. The deal is expected to be completed in the next 24 hours. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 8, 2024

John Calipari is leaving Kentucky and is nearing a massive new deal to become the new head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, two sources tell me and @DanaONeilWriter.



Story developing at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/c3Fq31VvQ3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 8, 2024

If this comes to pass, the Coach Cal era will officially come to an end in Lexington.

Calipari is easily one of the most accomplished active coaches at all levels of basketball. He has led Kentucky to four Final Fours and the 2012 NCAA National Championship. He also led UMass and Memphis to the Final Four in 1996 and 2008, respectively, while sporting an 813–260 career record. That includes a 410–122 mark at Kentucky.

All good things must come to an end, and John Calipari had a good run at Kentucky.

We’ll have PLENTY more on this in the coming days, so stay tuned.

We’re about to experience a cataclysmic shift in college basketball. — Trilly Donovan (@trillydonovan) April 8, 2024

