Kentucky in contact with Wisconsin transfer AJ Storr

After another first round exit in the NCAA Tournament, it is clear the Kentucky Wildcats need to tap into some veteran talent in the transfer portal this offseason.

Per Travis Branham of 247 Sports, the Cats are linked to one of the top guys in the transfer portal: Wisconsin Badgers guard AJ Storr.

Kentucky is expected to lose numerous big-time names in the portal and NBA Draft this summer, so Storr could be a potentially massive addition to the roster (if John Calipari is actually still at Kentucky).

Storr was a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection after averaging 16.8 points and 3.9 rebounds this past season.

The 6-foot-7 guard was stellar in postseason play, which is what Kentucky desperately needs, tallying 30 points in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament against Northwestern, 20 points against Purdue in the semifinals, and 24 points against Illinois in the Championship game.

The Wisconsin transfer did say he was going to test the NBA Draft waters while maintaining his college eligibility.

This could be an incredible addition for Calipari and the Cats if the program can bring in a guy like AJ Storr.

