John Calipari in “serious talks” with Arkansas

There’s smoke.

By Jason Marcum Updated
John Calipari Dylan Ballard - A Sea Of Blue

For now, it appears John Calipari is going to Arkansas.

Okay, yeah, this is very real...

While a deal is not done, John Calipari is engaged in serious discussion with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander on why this ‘might’ actually get done.

I admittedly do like Tyson chicken tenders, so I get the appeal.

Is John Calipari leaving Kentucky for Arkansas? That’s been the hot internet rumor on Sunday.

The first person to publicly confirm there was any real smoke to Calipari considering Arkansas was Wess Moore, whose bio reads “Sports Director at FOX16 in Little Rock and co-host of “Out of Bounds.””

Moore believes the Hogs have zeroed in on Calipari and that a deal will get done and that.

And...Kentucky media legend Alan Cutler is now reporting that the two sides are talking...

The Razorbacks have been in the market for a new head coach after Eric Musselman departed for the USC Trojans, which happened after Andy Enfield left USC for the SMU Mustangs.

Just the thought of SMU putting in motion the potential for Calipari to leave Kentucky is frankly incredible.

That’s what you call a coaching carousel.

It’s worth pointing out that the Hogs have already been rope-a-doped by Jerome Tang and Chris Beard, but they’re somehow gonna reel in John freaking Calipari???

Again, not really buying this, especially after the Mark Stoops - Texas A&M fiasco, but several on the Hogs’ side clearly are.

We’ll update this post if anything actually comes of this development.

