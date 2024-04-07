John Calipari in “serious talks” with Arkansas

For now, it appears John Calipari is going to Arkansas.

Okay, yeah, this is very real...

While a deal is not done, John Calipari is engaged in serious discussion with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander on why this ‘might’ actually get done.

The Tyson family (biggest Arkansas donor) is prepared to make a major commitment to bring Cal to Arkansas, sources said.



Calipari is very close with the Tyson family and has been for years.



The story is gaining volume because major boosters are optimistic this can happen. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 8, 2024

I admittedly do like Tyson chicken tenders, so I get the appeal.

Is John Calipari leaving Kentucky for Arkansas? That’s been the hot internet rumor on Sunday.

The first person to publicly confirm there was any real smoke to Calipari considering Arkansas was Wess Moore, whose bio reads “Sports Director at FOX16 in Little Rock and co-host of “Out of Bounds.””

Moore believes the Hogs have zeroed in on Calipari and that a deal will get done and that.

Multiple sources are telling me Arkansas has zeroed in on John Calipari. Barring any last minute issues, I expect him to be the Razorbacks new head coach. pic.twitter.com/L9BSQHFzqW — Wess Moore (@Wess_Moore) April 8, 2024

And...Kentucky media legend Alan Cutler is now reporting that the two sides are talking...

I’ve been in contact with some media folks that I’ve known for a long time in Arkansas……and are VERY respected. Decades I’ve known them. I’m TOLD Cal and Arkansas are talking……This comes from people I trust……WOW !!!!!!!!!!!!! @SeanWoods1120 @ESPNRadioLex — alan cutler (@cutler18) April 8, 2024

The Razorbacks have been in the market for a new head coach after Eric Musselman departed for the USC Trojans, which happened after Andy Enfield left USC for the SMU Mustangs.

Just the thought of SMU putting in motion the potential for Calipari to leave Kentucky is frankly incredible.

That’s what you call a coaching carousel.

It’s worth pointing out that the Hogs have already been rope-a-doped by Jerome Tang and Chris Beard, but they’re somehow gonna reel in John freaking Calipari???

Again, not really buying this, especially after the Mark Stoops - Texas A&M fiasco, but several on the Hogs’ side clearly are.

We’ll update this post if anything actually comes of this development.

Eddie Sutton left Arkansas to go to Kentucky. Baring any last second changes John Calipari is leaving Kentucky to go to Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/D2pPDmX1cL — Trey Schaap (@TreySchaap) April 8, 2024

According to multiple sources, Arkansas is expected to reach a deal with Kentucky HC John Calipari to be the next HC of the Razorbacks.



This has been an insane hiring process that is only getting crazier by the minute. #WPS pic.twitter.com/HoUriwKDVf — Sidelines - Arkansas (@SSN_Arkansas) April 8, 2024

Follow our Twitter and Facebook pages for more UK news and views. Go Cats!