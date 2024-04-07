Sunday Headlines: Kentucky Baseball continues to rise

Good morning BBN!

Although basketball season ended prematurely for the Kentucky Wildcats, that has allowed the fanbase to rally around Nick Mingione and the Kentucky Baseball team.

Entering this weekend, the Cats were ranked as a top-25 squad and had won their first three SEC series of the season. Welcoming the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide to Lexington this weekend, Kentucky has now secured their fourth SEC series victory of the season after winning 7-0 Saturday.

The Cats are now 26-4 overall and 10-1 in Southeastern Conference play. They will now go for the sweep this afternoon.

This Kentucky squad is a fun one to watch. Featuring a small ball offense, the Cats play much differently than any other team in the conference. Add in their top-tier pitching staff, and UK could be looking at a serious push to Omaha this season.

The Cats should be looking at a top-15 ranking come Monday. Let’s keep it rolling.

Go Cats!

Tweet of the Day

Big Blue Nation, I’d love to inform you that you are in fact a BASEBALL SCHOOL



Bat Cats improve to 26-4 on the season and 10-1 in SEC play pic.twitter.com/qnwqm26jCB — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) April 6, 2024

It was a great day at Kentucky Proud Park.

