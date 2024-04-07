A potential new super league in college football?

With super conferences on the way next season for the 2024 college football season, it seems the old guard and way of life in college athletics may be done for good.

The Pac-12 is totally dissolving. Thus, the Big Ten takes in the four of the Pac-12’s biggest schools — USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon — Colorado going back to the Big 12, Arizona hopping to the Big 12.

And, of course, Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the SEC.

Per Stewart Mandel and Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, a group of sports executives and university presidents are proposing a new “super league” of up to 80 schools in order to pay players, use collective bargaining, and increase revenue.

“The current model for college athletics is dead.”



The world of college athletics is changing, and a super league is likely to be the next course of action. I would imagine this would face universal backlash from college sports fans across the country, and it should. It’s quite frankly a ridiculous idea, but it’s something that university presidents seem to think will be beneficial in the long run.

