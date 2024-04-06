Saturday Headlines: Final Four Edition

Good morning BBN!

The time has come for the Final Four as UConn, Alabama, NC State, and Purdue gather in Phoenix to finish this college basketball season.

With some high-profile games, it kicks off with the Boilermakers and Zach Edey facing off against the Wolfpack and DJ Burns. In what could end up being a battle of big men, will it finally be the time for Purdue, or will the Cinderella story for NC State continue?

Following up on that game, we will see a matchup between the high-powered offense of the Tide and the title-favorite Huskies. Will Nate Oats add another huge win to his resume, or will Dan Hurley take one step closer to a repeat?

There should be some fun ones in Phoenix tonight.

Tweet of the Day

A breakdown of the Final Four starters for the NCAA Tournament this week.



11 Transfers (55%)

11 Seniors (55%)

6 Sophomores (30%)

1 Junior (5%)

1 True Freshman (5%)#TP4PT #TransferPortal pic.twitter.com/eeiGF1buCZ — Transfer Portal for Playing Time (@TP4PT) April 5, 2024

Has the mold for building big-time basketball rosters officially changed?

