Brock Vandagriff has made a strong first impression on Kentucky’s defense

The Kentucky Wildcats will have another new starting quarterback in 2024 as Georgia transfer Brock Vandagriff is set to take over under center.

Early on in his time at Kentucky, Vandagriff made a great first impression with the wide receivers in Lexington.

However, he has also made an impression on the defense that has been trying to contain him every day in practice.

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White talked about the challenges of trying to contain Vandagriff.

“He’s an unbelievable young man that’s really, really talented, and he poses a lot of threats both with his arm and his legs, which stresses a defense big time,” Brad White said. “As soon as you think you’ve finally got all those reps covered, and all those great receivers covered up and all right, we’ve got the deep ball taken care of, and boom, he slides out of pocket, and he can run for a big gain and goodness gracious now you’ve got to account for that. Having that aspect, it’s a huge threat.

“He cares so much there’s a reason that this team is gonna follow him.”

Cornerback Jantzen Dunn added, “His ball placement is really good. I’d say in each coverage snap that I’m in, the ball is always somewhere where I can’t get to it,” he said. “Looking at that guy and seeing that he’s on my team, I’m not mad at that.”

A big complaint about last season was the tempo that Kentucky’s offense played at. So far in practice, tempo has been another aspect of Bush Hamdan’s offense that has stressed the defense.

However, that tempo is only going to help prepare Kentucky’s defense for the likes of Tennessee and Ole Miss.

“I think it’s great for all sides,” White said. “Pace of play, it’s what college football is and you’ve got to be able to adjust to it and work through the mechanisms. We talked about last year, making them uncomfortable. Naturally, that (tempo) creates some uncomfortability where you don’t just get to catch your breath all the time because there’s a huddle on the other side. Now it’s, hey, listen, you gotta get your eyes, you gotta get used to snapping your eyes to the sideline.”

Kentucky’s defense in recent seasons has been the strength of Kentucky football. Now that they are getting pushed in practice by Kentucky’s offense, the Cats are just taking another step in the right direction.