Grading every SEC team’s March Madness

The SEC got eight bids, but as we all know, the 2024 tournament hasn’t been too kind to most of them.

Well, it’s grading time here at A Sea of Blue, and it’s time to take all eight teams and grade their performances thus far. As you can imagine, Alabama has a pretty good grade.

Let’s get into it:

2-Tennessee

Grade: A+

Rick Barnes and the Vols made it further than they’ve ever had before, getting to the Elite Eight for just the second time in school history. It began by taking care of business against 15-seed Saint Peter’s, then holding off Texas, and finally out-dueling Creighton in an all-out duel of great basketball for a chance to go the Final Four. Even though they fell to Purdue Sunday, Tennessee turned a great season and great team into an Elite Eight they absolutely deserved.

3-Kentucky

Grade: F

All credit to Oakland for putting on a spectacular performance and capitalizing on absolutely everything they needed to pull it off, but the fact that Kentucky got a 3-seed with their “can beat anybody but also lose to anybody” style of play meant every game was a roll of the dice. Including the first game. So another tournament in the trash can.

4-Alabama

Grade: A+++

The Crimson Tide just like Kentucky have the “can beat anybody but also lose to anybody” style of play, and are a little bit worse (11 regular-season losses), but unlike the Cats, they don’t have an F-grade because it’s worked four times in a row and now they’re in the FINAL FOUR! Pretty nice when you can get it to work, I guess.

4-Auburn

Grade: F

This was not a trendy first round upset pick, and the Tigers pretty much gave it to the Bulldogs, missing bunny after bunny in the final minute to flame out in the first round. So a quick exit for the Tigers and a Final Four for their arch-rivals.

6-South Carolina

Grade: D

The Gamecocks got run out of the tournament by Oregon, but at least they didn’t lose to a team like Yale or Oakland. And didn’t have a team like Auburn or Kentucky to make it more inexplicable.

7-Florida

Grade: B

They might have lost in the Round of 64, but that was an absolutely amazing game with Colorado without a key starter. If you lose a 7-10 game 102-100, you have nothing to be ashamed of, especially when missing a key starter.

8-Mississippi State

Grade: D

Where were the Bulldogs that blew out the 1-seed of the SEC Tournament against the 14-loss Michigan State Spartans? Because that was never a game at all. 14 times this season, teams had found a way to beat the Spartans, Mississippi State could not figure it out even though it had been done so many times already.

9-Texas A&M

Grade: A

Now that’s a 9-seed! Handle your 8-seed and shove ‘em around like they’ve got no business playing you, and then take a 1-seed to overtime! The Aggies smacked Kentucky around in the SEC Tournament and made noise in this NCAA Tournament. After almost missing the tourney entirely, the Aggies got their season to cash in with a March splash.