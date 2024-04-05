Bleav in Kentucky talks spring football, basketball changes, and more

With the Final Four tipping off this weekend, the 2023-24 college basketball season is coming to a close.

After another early postseason exit for the Kentucky Wildcats, will there be any significant changes to John Calipari’s staff?

On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky, Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon discussed that and more topics, including:

A very important offseason for Kentucky Basketball and Coach Cal.

News and notes on spring football.

Looking at the Final Four.

The latest on Kentucky Baseball’s hot start.

And more!

