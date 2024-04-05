Lexi Blue commits to Kentucky

Kenny Brooks has scored another pledge for the Kentucky Wildcats!

On Friday, Kentucky landed a commitment from 4-star wing Alexandra ‘Lexi’ Blue.

Blue announced the news on Instagram.

A 6-foot-2 native of Florida, Blue was originally committed to the Virginia Tech Hokies. However, she has opted to flip her commitment to the Wildcats and follow Coach Brooks to Lexington.

ESPN has Blue rated as a 4-star prospect and ranked 38th overall in the class of 2024. She joins junior college recruit Amelia Hassett and Virginia Tech transfers Clara Strack and Georgia Amoore to pick the Wildcats over the past 24 hours.

Brooks will undoubtedly land more players for next season, but this is a fantastic start for what he’s building at Memorial Coliseum.

Check out this profile of Blue below from Malcolm Vanhannegeyn

