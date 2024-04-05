Reed Sheppard dubbed the 2023-24 CBS Sports Freshman of the Year

Eight months ago, if we were to talk about who would be the National Freshman of the Year, many would have said Justin Edwards or DJ Wagner.

Aaron Bradshaw, the 7-foot, top-five prospect, could’ve been an option as well.

All three of those players were top-10 recruits in the Class of 2023 per 247 Sports. One may have also guessed that No. 1 overall prospect Isaiah Collier could be selected.

They’d all be wrong.

Instead, it was Reed Sheppard.

A 4-star recruit from London, Kentucky, Sheppard was just named the CBS Sports Freshman of the Year. He was previously named the NABC Freshman of the Year.

“Sheppard comes from Kentucky royalty. His parents, Stacey and Jeff, both played at the school. The younger Sheppard helped elevate the Wildcats’ offense to new heights. Kentucky finished with the second-ranked scoring offense in the country because Sheppard emerged from a four-star prospect to be the best first-year player in the country,” CBS Sports analyst Matt Norlander wrote.

Sheppard shot 53.6% from the field during his freshman season and also netted 52.1% of his attempts from 3-point land. Not to mention, on top of scoring 12.5 points per game this season, he averaged 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

While his off-ball defense often got pointed as a weak spot, Sheppard also averaged 2.5 steals per game. It was an all-around incredible season for the young guard, one which could make him a top-10 pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft. The heralded Kentucky player could also stay and continue his famous run in the Bluegrass state, but fans should expect him to be playing pro ball next fall.

Regardless of what his future holds, it was an absolutely amazing year for the young guard, and the sky is the limit for his future.