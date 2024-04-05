Former Wildcat Lance Ware enters transfer portal

Lance Ware is back in the portal.

According to 24/7 High School Hoops, Ware is entering the transfer portal following his one season with the Villanova Wildcats.

Ware began his career with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Originally a top 50 recruit in the class of 2020 from Camden High School in New Jersey, Ware signed with UK over the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Maryland, and Miami, among others. In 77 career games (seven starts) in Lexington, he averaged 1.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.4 blocks across 9.2 minutes per outing.

After the 2022-23 season ended, Ware opted to enter the transfer portal in hopes of finding more playing time. He ultimately signed with Villanova, though that expanded role never materialized.

In 33 games this season (zero starts), Ware averaged 1.2 points (48.3% shooting) and 2.3 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per game.

I do wonder if Ware would consider a return to Kentucky if he'd be content with his 5-10 minute per game role as emergency depth, but it’s far more likely he’ll look at smaller schools where he can hopefully carve out a major role for the first time in his carer.

