Could Kentucky be an option for Hailey Van Lith?

The former LSU and Louisville Cardinals guard is in the transfer portal, and according to a new report, Kentucky could be an option.

Pete Nakos at On3 mentioned Kentucky as an intriguing option.

With former Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks now in Lexington, the Wildcats will surely make a pitch. She’s played in Kentucky before. Plus, VT shooting guard Georgia Amoore entered the portal earlier this week. It could be another exciting backcourt pairing.

New head coach Kenny Brooks has already made some waves in the portal since arriving in Lexington, and landing Van Lith would be another major addition.

While Van Lith’s time in Baton Rouge didn’t quite go as planned, she put her talent on display during her time at Louisville. In three seasons, Van Lith averaged 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 42.2% shooting from the field (33.7% from 3-point range).

At LSU, Van Lith played more of a point guard role, while at Louisville, she played more at the 2. If Van Lith wanted to play in Lexington, she could play alongside Virginia Tech transfer Georgia Amoore, one of the top point guards in the country.

I don’t necessarily think Kentucky is going to be the top option for Van Lith right away, but I certainly wouldn’t count out Kenny and the Cats in the transfer portal.

