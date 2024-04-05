Javian McCollum contacted by Kentucky

We have a new transfer portal name to monitor.

According to Portal Report, the Kentucky Wildcats have reached out to Oklahoma Sooners transfer Javian McCollum. Georgia Tech, USC, Texas A&M, Michigan, and Florida are among the other schools to make contact.

However, Cats Pause’s Aaron Gershon says it’s unlikely Kentucky lands the talented guard. There’s already a 247 Sports Crystal Ball prediction in favor of Georgia Tech.

A 6-foot-2, 160-pound junior, McCollum transferred to Oklahoma last offseason after beginning his college career at Siena as a class of 2021 recruit out of Florida. This season, he averaged 13.3 points (40.4% shooting and 31.4% from deep), 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

McCollum is a physical player who likes drawing contact and hits 94.3% of his free throws, so he’d make Kentucky better in that regard. However, he’s not someone who’d even be assured of a starting spot, so this is likely just kicking the tires more than anything.

If McCollum were to let this process play out for several weeks, perhaps Kentucky could make a strong push if other options fall through. But for now, it looks like Kentucky is doing its due diligence on the portal and casting a wide net for what’s likely to be a major rebuild.

What are your thoughts on Javian McCollum? Would you like to see him in a UK uniform? Let us know in the comments section!

