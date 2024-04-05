Willie Cauley-Stein joins La Familia for TBT; says he’d give up career earnings to play for UK again

Willie Cauley-Stein may be one of the most underrated players in the John Calipari era.

Cauley-Stein was a consensus First-Team All-American and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in his final season. Yet, he isn’t likely to be named in the first 10 most popular Kentucky Wildcats under Calipari.

The sixth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Cauley-Stein is no longer in the NBA after eight seasons, but he is still playing basketball. This July, he will be returning to Rupp Arena to play in The Basketball Tournament for Kentucky’s alumni team, La Familia, joining 11 other former Wildcats under Calipari.

Willie Cauley-Stein joins @LaFamiliaTBT!



He will play in front of the #BBN in Rupp this summer, joining:



Eric Bledsoe

Doron Lamb

Reid Travis



— Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) April 4, 2024

Thus far, Cauley-Stein joins Eric Bledsoe, Doron Lamb, and Reid Travis, with more to be announced.

Cauley-Stein is excited about his return to Lexington, only coming back for a preseason game in 2015. He enjoyed his time as a Wildcat so much that he claims he would give up over $25 million in career earnings to do it all over again.

Of course, that is easier said than done, but on top of the individual accolades, he also went to two Final Fours.

You can join the waitlist to buy tickets to watch Cauley-Stein and La Familia this summer here!

Willie Cauley-Stein says he would give up all his career earnings to go back to Kentucky and do that "s**** all over again".



— Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) April 4, 2024

